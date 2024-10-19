Helene victims have become crucial in relief efforts

You can fill a passport with stamps just by touring around northwest Arkansas. The Ozark Foundation, a nonprofit that partners with other organizations to celebrate the region, offers the Ozark Adventure Passport for free. Mike Spivey, the president and CEO, recently brought a passport, a thermal printer and a stamp to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio
Pastor Clint Schnekloth, from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, regularly offers book recommendations on Ozarks at Large. This time, he suggests “What We Remember Will Be Saved” by Stephanie Saldania, which focuses on displaced people and sharing their stories.