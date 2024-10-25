For his first Halloween in the U.S., British man takes a stab at scare acting

Cando Hardware is not your typical hardware store. Located in Gravette, Arkansas, the shop brings a unique flair to the with unique themes and merchandise. Sophia Nourani speaks with staff member Micheal Kelly about Cando and their eccentric shopping experience.
Musician Eric Spahn recently came into the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to discuss the Writer’s Guild at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Springdale. This is an excerpt of that interview, along with Spahn's performance of his song "Nightcrawler".