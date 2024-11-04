© 2024 KUAF
When do polls close in every state? Here's a timeline

By Rachel Treisman
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:03 PM CST
Jeff Kowalsky
/
Getty Images
Millions of Americans have cast their vote, either early in recent weeks or in-person at polling places.

But the Associated Press can't call any races until polls close in their respective state.

That process will unfold throughout Tuesday night, given the various time zones at play. Here's a breakdown of poll closing times.

7 p.m. ET — 60 electoral votes at stake

  • Georgia
  • Indiana*
  • Kentucky*
  • South Carolina
  • Vermont
  • Virginia

*Indiana and Kentucky are in split time zones; the earliest results will be seen in the 6 p.m. ET hour.

7:30 p.m. ET — 37 electoral votes

  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • West Virginia

8 p.m. ET — 171 electoral votes

  • Alabama
  • Connecticut
  • D.C.
  • Delaware
  • Florida*
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • New Hampshire*
  • New Jersey
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Tennessee

*Florida and New Hampshire will see some results at 7 p.m. ET. 

8:30 p.m. ET — 6 electoral votes

  • Arkansas

9 p.m. ET — 163 electoral votes

  • Arizona
  • Wisconsin
  • Michigan*
  • Colorado
  • Iowa
  • Kansas*
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Dakota*
  • South Dakota*
  • Texas*
  • Wyoming

*Michigan, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas will see some results at 8 p.m. ET. 

10 p.m. ET — 16 electoral votes

  • Nevada
  • Montana
  • Utah

11 p.m. ET — 78 electoral votes

  • California
  • Idaho*
  • Oregon*
  • Washington

*Idaho and Oregon will see some results at 10 p.m. ET. 

12 a.m. ET — 4 electoral votes 

  • Hawaii

1 a.m. ET — 3 electoral votes 

  • Alaska*

*Alaska will see some results at 12 a.m. ET. 

