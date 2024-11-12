Dry weather in New York and New Jersey leads to a rash of dangerous wildfires

A proposed zoning ordinance has sparked a heated debate over the future of Washington County’s rural lands. While County Judge Patrick Deakins argues it will streamline development, some residents fear it could forever alter their way of life. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis has more.
Today's Sound Perimeter offers a powerful space for hope and transformation, inviting us to pause, reflect, and reconnect with our inner worlds of emotions and identities through featured artists Adam Tan, Gustavo Dudamel and Antonin Dvorak.