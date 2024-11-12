© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in Springdale on Nov. 14 for a free cup of coffee! Click here for more information.

Dry weather in New York and New Jersey leads to a rash of dangerous wildfires

By Brian Mann
Published November 12, 2024 at 3:11 AM CST

Wildfires have been raging in New York and New Jersey. People in some areas have been asked to prepare for possible evacuations.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
See stories by Brian Mann
Related Content