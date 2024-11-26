Morning news brief

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Today, we go back to the archives to remember a few stories and conversations for which we’re thankful, like building a new shared kitchen in Springdale and the expansive legacy of John Quincy Adams. Plus, we remember our neighbors to the north who also celebrate Thanksgiving.
Americana singer/songwriter Ashtyn Barbaree is back in the natural state after some international tours in Europe to promote her new album, “Sent Through the Ceiling”. Last week, Ashtyn came to the Firmin Garner performance studio to play a couple of songs from the album and talk about the creative process with Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani.