Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Today, we visit some of our favorite conversations from earlier this year, including a visit from singer/songwriter Teni Raines. Plus, Kathleen Duvall discusses her book. And DJ SH33P talks about his career and a big show he performed this year.
Today, we go back to the archives to remember a few stories and conversations for which we’re thankful, like building a new shared kitchen in Springdale and the expansive legacy of John Quincy Adams. Plus, we remember our neighbors to the north who also celebrate Thanksgiving.