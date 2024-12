If you’re searching for a gift for the book lover you know, even if its you, we have a list of notable books of 2024 for you. NPR’s “Books We Love” list is out and it includes more than 350 books of all kinds, curated by NPR staff and trusted critics. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams asked Andrew Limbong, NPR Culture Desk correspondent and host of the “Book of the Day” podcast about the list.