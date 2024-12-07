Photos: Notre Dame Cathedral reopens, with its first service since a devastating fire

The bells of Notre Dame Cathedral rang on Saturday evening in Paris for the first time since a fire devastated the Paris landmark in 2019.
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich began the ceremony by knocking three times on the cathedral's door with his staff, called a crozier, which was made from one of the burned beams of the cathedral's roof.
The ceremony to mark the cathedral's return to religious services was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and hundreds of dignitaries, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, first lady Jill Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the U.K.'s Prince William.
James Doubek is an associate editor and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
A collaborative U.S. Forest Service project to transform overgrown Ouachita Mountain shortleaf pine forests into sunny woodland savannas in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma is producing remarkable results.
Steve Schlanger’s career takes him around the world. He’s a sportscaster who covers the Olympics, ESPN, and FIFA, the governing body of international soccer. This fall, he dropped by the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.
Last week, Little Rock Public Radio hosted NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben as part of a live taping of the weekly program the Arkansas Newswrap. The panel also included Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore, KASU news director Brandon Tabor and Little Rock Public Radio news director Daniel Breen.