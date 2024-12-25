© 2024 KUAF
Morning news brief

By Asma Khalid
Published December 25, 2024 at 3:35 AM CST

It's another Christmas in Bethlehem with the war raging in Gaza. The severity of Sudan's famine has worsened. A review of what happened this year in space -- from an eclipse to minor malfunctions.

Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR.
