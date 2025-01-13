Winds threaten the containment of wildfires. And, DHS chief reflects on his career

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Firefighters in Los Angeles are bracing for more Santa Ana winds while they battle multiple fires in the area. Authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 24 people from the fires. The winds that have been fueling the fires are expected to continue through tomorrow and possibly Wednesday, with low humidity creating critical fire conditions. These winds could hinder efforts to get the blaze under control.

Eric Thayer / AP / AP A helicopter drops water on Mandeville Canyon as the Palisades Fire rages Saturday in Los Angeles.

🎧 The Eaton fire in northeast Los Angeles and the Palisades fire on the west side are gradually being contained and are mostly now burning unpopulated hills , NPR's Adrian Florido tells Up First . With the winds expected to pick back up to as high as 70 miles per hour, there are still concerns. Officials say they're staffed and equipped to handle getting the blaze under control. Firefighters from other states, along with Mexico and Canada, have joined to work the firelines. California Gov. Gavin Newsom called up a thousand more National Guard troops to help.

, NPR's Adrian Florido tells . With the winds expected to pick back up to as high as 70 miles per hour, there are still concerns. Officials say they're staffed and equipped to handle getting the blaze under control. Firefighters from other states, along with Mexico and Canada, have joined to work the firelines. California Gov. Gavin Newsom called up a thousand more National Guard troops to help. ➡️ Here's how to make an air purifier from a box fan if there is smoke in your home.

to make an air purifier from a box fan if there is smoke in your home. ➡️ You might have seen photos of vivid red flame retardant dropping onto the wildfires and wondered what it is. Check out what it is and how it helps.

dropping onto the wildfires and wondered what it is. Check out what it is and how it helps. ➡️ See some of the most dramatic images from the wildfire devastation.

of the most dramatic images from the wildfire devastation. ➡️ Officials say the fire hydrants used to fight the Palisades fire ran dry. LAist fact-checks exactly what happened and what, if anything, could have been done to prevent it.

Negotiators from the U.S., Israel and Hamas are in Qatar this week attempting to form a ceasefire agreement after 15 months of war. The goal is to end the fighting and secure the release of Israeli hostages before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in one week.

🎧 The Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration are working together to get some form of agreement, which is unusual, NPR's Daniel Estrin says. Trump has said before that if the hostages are not released by his inauguration, there would be "hell to pay." President Biden's outgoing ambassador to Israel, Jacob Lew, told Estrin that Trump is driving the momentum in the need for the deal. Trump wants, at the very least, a declaration of principles. The framework of the deal would include Hamas releasing around 33 Israeli hostages, Israel is discussing the release of over 1,000 detainees, and a six-week pause in fighting.

Alejandro Mayorkas is reflecting on his time as Biden's homeland security secretary as his tenure comes to an end. On Morning Edition, he defends his work at the Southern border and tells host Steve Inskeep that the administration's record is stronger than they managed to get across. Inskeep says it is worth noting that while Republicans criticized the administration for not doing anything, immigrant rights groups argued that the administration was too harsh. Listen to what Mayorkas has to say about his career.

Today's listen

John Lamparski / Getty Images / Getty Images Brooke Shields at the New York City Ballet in October 2024. Her new book, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, is out Jan. 14, 2025.

Brooke Shields, now 59, has released a memoir about the new era in her life. Shields, known for being the face of Calvin Klein jeans or starring as the lead in the sitcom Suddenly Susan. She says Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old was inspired by a slight at a party. When she revealed her age to the man hosting the event, she noticed an immediate change in demeanor. Shields says she won't let the world make her feel unseen because she is getting older.

🎧 Shields opened up to NPR's Leila Fadel about aging as a woman in the public eye. Here's her message to women.

Picture show

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR. / Amanda Lopez for NPR. Gerardo "Jerry" Diaz, a fourth-generation Charros from New Braunfels Texas, performs at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo. He and his wife Staci produce the popular Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza.

Gerardo "Jerry" Diaz, a fourth-generation charro, is carrying on traditions that began with his great-grandfather more than 150 years ago. In Mexico, a charro is a horseman from the countryside with a history dating back to the 16th century. Diaz has produced some of the world's largest Mexican rodeo shows, performing alongside his wife, Staci, and their son, Nicolas. This past weekend, the Diaz family showcased their talents at the National Western Stock Show, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza in Denver. The rodeo celebrates pageantry and cultural heritage. It featured Mexican-style bull riding, trick roping, mariachi music, Portuguese-style bullfights, and much more.

📷 See photos of how the family keeps traditions alive at the rodeo.

3 things to know before you go

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / Getty Images Boar's Head meats are displayed at a Safeway store on July 31, 2024 in San Rafael, Calif. The USDA released a new report on what led to the listeria outbreak.

"Inadequate sanitation practices" found at a Boar's Head facility in Virginia contributed to a listeria outbreak that left 10 people dead and dozens hospitalized last year, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report. From "techquity" to "belonging," these are the buzzwords global health and development experts say we'll hear more of this year. The Philadelphia 76ers will remain at the sports complex in South Philadelphia, abandoning the plan to build a new basketball arena in Center City, according to multiple City Hall sources. The decision comes over two years after the team proposed the new facility. (via WHYY)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR