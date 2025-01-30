Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A public bird-watching facility built nearly a decade ago on the southeastern shore of Lake Fayetteville City Park — by popular demand — will be rebuilt after a fire completely consumed it late last summer.
Jay Stoyanov is the host of “Natural States”, a music program that highlights the connections between music and the natural world. The show is transitioning from its time on KUAF3, our digital jazz station, to our FM schedule to air on Saturdays at 9 p.m.