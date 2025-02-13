Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
State lawmakers send a bill banning affirmative action to the governor, and several other controversial bills near the end of the legislative process. One lawmaker aims to commemorate a school integration that predates the Little Rock Nine. And, Fayetteville is officially a “welcoming” city. But what does that mean, exactly?
A proposal that would give the government more oversight on libraries and public television advanced in a legislative committee yesterday. The bill would transfer the powers of the Arkansas Educational Television Commission and the State Library Board to the Department of Education.The bill passed committee with just one dissenter. It now moves to the full Senate.