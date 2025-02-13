© 2025 KUAF
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published February 13, 2025 at 3:27 AM CST

President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi to meet, Trump make separate calls to Putin and Zelenskyy to start peace talks, Linda McMahon faces confirmation hearing to lead Education Department.

NPR News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
