Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 6, 2025 at 3:19 AM CST

EU leaders to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine support and Russian threats, Trump grants automakers one-month reprieve from tariffs, nearly 6,000 USDA workers fired by Trump ordered back to work.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
