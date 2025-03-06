Morning news brief

Zach Mack, a radio reporter and producer, chronicles how his father became deeply obsessed with conspiracy theories in his three-part podcast, "Alternate Realities." Zach and his father try to reason and convince each other they’re not grounded in reality.
Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth reports that a protest took place in downtown Fayetteville a few hours before President Trump’s address. The protest was critical of many of the policies championed by the White House.
Dunia Elvir is the prime-time anchor for Telemundo 52 in Los Angeles. She’s spent three decades in journalism—television, radio, and print—and is also the president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Last week, she spoke to students at the University of Arkansas.