Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
One might expect a film about killer unicorns to go all in on mayhem and magic, but if that’s the film folks expect in “Death of a Unicorn,” they’d be better off waiting for someone else to try this idea again later.
Arkansans can soon buy a controversial drug over-the-counter thanks to a new state law. And groups seek to raise awareness of the role doulas play in improving maternal health outcomes. Also, a music festival in Northeast Arkansas comes full circle for legendary artist Johnny Cash.