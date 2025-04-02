DOJ to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione

Samantha Max covers criminal justice for WPLN and joins the newroom through the Report for America program. This is her second year with Report for America: She spent her first year in Macon, Ga., covering health and inequity for The Telegraph and macon.com.
The Washington County Historical Society is releasing an updated version of the Annotated Bibliography on Black Settlers of Washington County, Arkansas. The new version lists more than 100 pieces of research, including print, audio and video, documenting the county's Black settlers.
As the Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator kicks into gear, we are highlighting companies participating in the program. Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis speaks with Uri Meirovich, one of the minds behind U.K.-based Skarper, a company that aims to revolutionize the analog-to-e-bike conversion process.
Flyers needing emergency diapers at Northwest Arkansas National Airport now have a place to get diapers, no matter the time of day. Restrooms near Gate A3 at XNA now have vending machines called Diaper Concierge, which dispense diapers and other related items.