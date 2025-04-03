© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor describes how Trump's tariffs will impact his city

By Leila Fadel
Published April 3, 2025 at 3:15 AM CDT

NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Andy Schor, mayor of Lansing, Michigan, about how his city will be impacted by Trump's new round of tariffs.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Related Content