© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What you can do to revive an ailing plant

By Ana Perez
Published April 3, 2025 at 3:17 AM CDT

Got a plant that's seen better days? Well, don't throw it out just yet. Find out what you can do to revive an ailing plant.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Ana Perez
Ana Perez is an associate producer for Morning Edition. She produces and creates content for broadcast and digital for the program.
Related Content