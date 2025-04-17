Brett Goldstein finds you annoying, but he loves you anyway

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Brett Goldstein may have become a global sensation for playing a deeply cynical soccer player in Ted Lasso. But at his core, Brett is a guy who loves a big, open hearted story. One that isn't embarrassed to show ALL its feelings and maybe offer up a lesson or two about how to be a good person. Which is what Ted Lasso is all about — and the hit show Shrinking — both of which have Goldstein's creative fingerprints all over them.

Also, any person who says with zero irony that the best day of his life was spent with muppets on the set of Sesame Street — well, that person loves humanity.

As if creating massively popular TV shows and hosting his own podcast wasn't enough, Brett Goldstein is out with a new stand up comedy special on HBO called The Second Best Night of Your Life.

Copyright 2025 NPR