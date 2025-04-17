Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The topic of growth was a key focus at the spring meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Council, held at the Fayetteville Public Library. The agenda included discussions on developing a regional growth strategy and expanding the healthcare ecosystem in the area. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams has more.
Earth Day is Tuesday, April 22. Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis joins host Kyle Kellams to discuss some events occurring around the region that will enable attendees to learn, have fun, and be a good steward of the environment.