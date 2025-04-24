Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Chuck Todd hosted NBC’s Meet the Press for nine years and served as the network’s political news director. He authored “The Stranger: Barack Obama in the White House” and recently left NBC to host The Chuck Toddcast. Last week, he delivered the 2025 Roy Reed Lecture at the University of Arkansas' School of Journalism and Strategic Media, where he discussed the state of journalism in 2025.
You may not know the name Jim Self, but you’ve heard him play music. Jim has played music for over 1,500 movie and TV soundtracks, created albums, and taught around the country. This week, he has been on the University of Arkansas campus, working with students and performing.
Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, they talk about the University of Arkansas Schola Cantorum's upcoming performance, "Songs of the Stars."