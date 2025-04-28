Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
At this week’s gathering of three Arkansas college leaders, the subjects included DEI, free speech on campus, lottery funding and higher education's core mission. The panel discussion, hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Council, featured University of Arkansas Chancellor Charles Robinson, Northwest Arkansas Community College President Dennis Rittle and the president of the University of Central Arkansas, Houston Davis.