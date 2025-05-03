Fresh Air Weekend: America's 'pronatalist' movement; Daria Burke on overcoming trauma

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

What's behind the 'pronatalist' movement to boost the American birth rate? A once-fringe movement claims having more babies is the only way to save civilization. NPR reporter Lisa Hagen and sociologist Karen Guzzo explain who's empowering pronatalism today.

'The Shrouds' introduces a new stage of grief: Watching your loved one decompose: David Cronenberg's thriller centers on an unusual technology that allows people to watch their loved ones decompose in real time. The Shrouds is both deeply morbid and disarmingly funny.

'Of My Own Making' recounts a painful past — and what it takes to change: Memoirist and executive Daria Burke grew up in 1980s Detroit amid addiction and instability. She spent years trying to outrun that past by building a carefully curated, outwardly successful life.

