Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
The city government has selected internationally renowned street artist Leon Keer to design and install a new mural on the West Avenue Parking Deck near Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Whether it’s a large-scale mural or the beautification of utility boxes, public art involves public employees. Ozarks At Large’s Matthew Moore has more details.
Artosphere, the festival that merges nature and art, is underway, centered at the Walton Arts Center. This year’s iteration of the festival includes many of the features from past Artsopheres: concerts in area chapels, the music along the Razorback Greenway that is Trail Mix and a performance by the Dover Quartet.