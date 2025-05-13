Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
On today's show, we hear how Missouri state legislators are working on a new ballot measure that could overturn the legalization of some abortions in the state. We also consider summertime food safety. Plus, how a company based in the Czech Republic is trying to change how you ride with custom 3D printed cycling saddles.
The city government has selected internationally renowned street artist Leon Keer to design and install a new mural on the West Avenue Parking Deck near Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Whether it’s a large-scale mural or the beautification of utility boxes, public art involves public employees. Ozarks At Large’s Matthew Moore has more details.