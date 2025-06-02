© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A look at the drastic changes Kash Patel is making as lead of the FBI

By Ryan Lucas
Published June 2, 2025 at 4:42 PM CDT

A former fierce critic of the FBI, Kash Patel is now leading the agency and making drastic changes.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas
Related Content