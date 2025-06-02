A look at the drastic changes Kash Patel is making as lead of the FBI

The Lake Wedington National Recreation Area has been closed since 2019 due to staffing shortages and the need for facility upgrades. Earlier in May, boots were on the ground in the temporarily shuttered area. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis visited the work site and offers this report.
Ketaki Deshpande, an instructor in the University of Arkansas’ Department of Communications and an immigrant from Mumbai, India, sits down with Ozarks at Large’s Bridget Baarlaer to share how her time in America has shaped her identity.