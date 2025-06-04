Morning news brief

The Cave Springs community will again gather at the Illinois River Watershed Partnership sanctuary to celebrate the second annual Bats and Bluegrass Festival Saturday, July 19. The event will feature live bluegrass music from The Sons of Otis Malone, food trucks, educational activities, hikes and, of course, bats.
In his book “The Jazz Men: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie Transformed America," Larry Tye makes the case that much of the American 20th century is intertwined with the three musical geniuses, including progress made toward Civil Rights.