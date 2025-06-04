Morning news brief

© 2025 KUAF
By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 4, 2025 at 4:07 AM CDT

Tariffs on imported metals double to 50% on Wednesday, Trump asks Congress to cancel funding already approved for foreign aid and public media, the latest updates on aid distribution in Gaza.

