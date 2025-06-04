© 2025 KUAF
Pentagon orders Navy to strip name of gay rights icon from ship

By Tom Bowman
Published June 4, 2025 at 4:43 PM CDT

As part of its "warrior ethos," the Pentagon has ordered the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, named after the pioneering gay rights icon.

