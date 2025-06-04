Pentagon orders Navy to strip name of gay rights icon from ship

In 2017, advocate and journalist Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside of her home near Bangalore, India. Rollo Romig spent more than five years researching her work and her death, resulting in the book, “I Am on the Hit List: A Journalist’s Murder and the Rise of Autocracy in India,” which was a finalist for the 2025 Pulitzer Prize.
The fifth annual Her Set, Her Sound Festival is taking place this Saturday, June 7, at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville. Ozark at Large's Sophia Nourani sits down with founder and organizer Robyn Jordyn.