Morning news brief

On today's show, we learn that an illegal encampment clearing on a University of Arkansas property has left dozens of people without a place to sleep. Plus, advocating for better representation in media for people with disabilities. Plus, preparations for a Juneteenth celebration this weekend.
Yesterday, Heartland Forward released a study about attitudes toward and proficiency in Artificial Intelligence in the 20 states that make up the Heartland. The poll indicates that more than 50% of respondents say they have a low understanding of AI, and fewer than 1% feel highly proficient.