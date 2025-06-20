Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
On Tuesday, June 17, the Fayetteville City Council voted 5-3 to deny a one-year “safe camping” resolution, which would have provided immediate aid to unhoused individuals recently removed from an illegal encampment on University of Arkansas-owned property. Ozark at Large's Sophia Nourani offers this report.
Music Moves is hosting Freedom Fest, a free celebration of Juneteenth, in Springdale on Saturday. The festival features food, music and activities from mid-afternoon to night, now centered around the refurbished Luther George Park.
In “Find Your Fight: Make Your Voice Heard for the Causes That Matter Most,” Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, advocates for making the world better. A long-time activist, he emphasizes the need for better representation of people with disabilities in film and television.