Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published June 30, 2025 at 3:22 AM CDT

Senate moves ahead on massive tax and spending bill, Russia launches record aerial attack on Ukraine over the weekend, a man started a blaze in Idaho then ambushed and fatally shot 2 firefighters.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
