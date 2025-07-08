Texas flood death toll tops 100 and more than 160 people are missing, Gov. Abbott says

Updated July 8, 2025 at 4:59 PM CDT

Rescue and recovery efforts trudged on for a fifth day after devastating flooding on July 4 in central Texas sent the water of the Guadalupe River surging into nearby campgrounds and low-lying homes and cars.

On Tuesday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the death toll from the flooding now stands at 109 people and there are 161 people known to be missing in the Kerr County area.

He held a press conference following a flyover of the affected areas. "Know this: We will not stop until every missing person is accounted for," he said. Abbott noted that there may still be more people reported missing.

Local, state and federal emergency responders are combing through fallen trees and other debris that littered the hard-hit Texas Hill Country communities — all with the desperate hope of finding survivors.

But that possibility seemed like a long shot.

Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department told reporters Tuesday morning that he believes that the last live rescue took place on Friday.

Responders are dealing with "extremely difficult" terrain due to the massive piles of debris, according to Lt. Col. Ben Baker from the Texas Game Wardens, who spoke alongside Kerr County officials.

"When we're trying to make these recoveries, these large piles can be very obstructive, and to get in deep into these piles is very hazardous," Baker said. Specialized rescue teams "have to go in there, layer by layer. It's extremely treacherous, time consuming. It's dirty work." Officials told reporters Tuesday that it's not clear how many people remain missing.

The Guadalupe River rose more than 26 feet in less than an hour early Friday morning. Camp Mystic, an all-girls' Christian summer camp located on the banks of the river, said Monday that it lost at least 27 campers and counselors. As of Tuesday, Kerr County officials said five campers and one counselor were still unaccounted for.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A person holds a candle reading "Kerrville strong" during a vigil for the victims of the floods over Fourth of July weekend, at Travis Park, in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday. The death toll from catastrophic flooding in the state rose to more than 100.

As recovery efforts continue, questions have also mounted over what local officials in Kerr County could have done to warn or evacuate residents and visitors in the area known as "Flash Flood Alley."

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and other officials faced tense questioning from reporters asking what their specific actions and discussions were in the early morning hours of Friday and when they became aware flooding was a serious threat.

Some Kerrville residents who lived in the areas hit by the floods told NPR's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán that they did not receive any alarms warning them of flash floods. Some said they did receive text messages — but it was too late as the river was already high enough to reach the steps of their homes.

Leitha said he was first notified of a number of 911 calls at around 4 or 5 a.m. on Friday. He did not go into detail, saying that in due time officials would put a timeline together about what happened and when. But he said, "I've told you several times that is not my priority this time." He said his priority is finding the deceased, identifying them and notifying their families.

Leitha did not answer a direct question about which city official was in charge of monitoring the storm information and who would have made the ultimate decision to call for evacuations.

Baker, with the Texas Game Wardens, stepped in when reporters continued asking questions of Leitha and said, "We understand you have many questions. We understand that. But right now, this team up here is focused on bringing people home. That's our focus."

Officials have also said they are reviewing whether cell and radio service in the area were adequate to warn people and if flood sirens could be installed in the future.

Abbott told gathered media Tuesday that a special session of the Texas legislature will be held in two weeks. Lawmakers will address the needs of communities in Kerr County affected by the flooding over the Fourth of July weekend. "We want to make sure that when we end that session we end it making sure these communities are better, more resilient," he said.

Local officials have previously said that an investment in flood sirens along the banks of the Guadalupe River had been considered, but ultimately the plan was never executed. But Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Fox News on Monday that the state needs to invest in an alarm system.

"Had we had sirens along this area, up and down, the same type of sirens that they have in Israel when there's an attack coming, that would've blown very loudly, it's possible that that would've saved some of these lives," Patrick said.

President Trump plans to visit Texas on Friday.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a Cabinet Meeting with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. Noem discussed the recent flash flooding tragedy in Texas.

Trump held a Cabinet meeting Tuesday during which Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem provided an update on the federal government's role in assisting state and local recovery efforts.

"FEMA has been deployed, and we're cutting through the paperwork of the old FEMA, streamlining it, much like your vision of how FEMA should operate. And it's been a much better response to help these families get through this terrible situation," she said.

Noem visited the site of the disaster at Camp Mystic on Saturday. She talked about how emotional it was to speak with camp leaders and parents who were looking for their children.

"God created us to take care of each other. When we do that, we are happier, we are more fulfilled, and we can walk alongside people on their worst day," Noem said.

