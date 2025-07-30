© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated. Click here to learn more and support KUAF.

Searching for swimming holes on a hot summer day in the Adirondacks

By Brian Mann
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT

An NPR reporter goes searching for the perfect swimming hole in New York's Adirondack Mountains.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
See stories by Brian Mann
Related Content