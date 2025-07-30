Searching for swimming holes on a hot summer day in the Adirondacks

Two recent studies from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences concentrated on food insecurity in Arkansas. One asked residents experiencing food insecurity to document their lives through photographs and words, and the other focused on the availability of foods reflecting cultural preferences.
Rick Dildine, artistic director of the Tony-winning Children's Theatre Company and Wynne, Arkansas native, shares how his roots shaped his career and inspired a high-energy stage version of "Treasure Island" opening this fall.
University of Arkansas professor Tom Hapgood discusses his debut novel, "Lost Letters," a story that explores identity, family secrets, and the emotional cost of uncovering hidden truths through DNA testing and historical discovery.