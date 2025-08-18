Prospective opera singers learn German at a summer language course in Vermont

Nina has been reporting for VPR since 1996, primarily focusing on the Rutland area. An experienced journalist, Nina covered international and national news for seven years with the Voice of America, working in Washington, D.C., and Germany. While in Germany, she also worked as a stringer for Marketplace. Nina has been honored with two national Edward R. Murrow Awards: In 2006, she won for her investigative reporting on VPR and in 2009 she won for her use of sound. She began her career at Wisconsin Public Radio.
The 34th Annual Congress for the New Urbanism is visiting northwest Arkansas in May 2026. CNU President Mallory Baches and Fayetteville planner Mary Madden discuss how Legacy Projects provide free design and planning workshops to help improve local communities.
Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams and Randy Dixon of the Pryor Center revisit the history and impact of Arkansas bluesman CeDell Davis, whose unique style overcame the challenges of polio and hardship to influence generations of musicians.
On today's show, we hear how The Congress for the New Urbanism is accepting proposals for free design and planning help in northwest Arkansas, regardless of population count. Also, the life of Arkansas blues musician Cedell Davis. Plus, a new edition of Sound Perimeter.