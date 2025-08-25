Morning news brief

TheatreSquared is beginning its 20th season tonight with a performance of "The Three Musketeers." Plus, it may not feel like the winter holiday season, but the folks at Mount Sequoyah are already thinking about it. Also, a roundup of the news from the River Valley with Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics.
TheatreSquared opens its 20th season with Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers, featuring new characters, fast-paced sword fights, and insights from director Rick Sordelet and fight director Christian Kelly-Sordelet.
It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Mount Sequoyah Center’s Festival of Trees kicks off Nov. 14 in Fayetteville, featuring family photos with Santa, holiday trivia, local art markets, and more. The annual celebration also raises funds to preserve the historic campus.