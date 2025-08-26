© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Writer Clint Smith discusses his memory of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath

By Michel Martin
Published August 26, 2025 at 3:59 AM CDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Clint Smith, poet and writer for The Atlantic, about Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Related Content