Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.
There aren’t major elections in 2025 in Arkansas, but for the Voter Participation Center, there’s no wrong time to register eligible voters. Ozark at Large's Matthew Moore speaks with Tom Lopach, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization.
The 78th Original Ozark Folk Festival takes place in Eureka Springs Sept. 4–6. Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth speaks with organizer and featured artist Nancy Paddock about the history of the festival and what attendees can expect from this year's installment.