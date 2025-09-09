It's been 80 years since the United Nations was formed

Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
On today's show, we hear that Fayetteville has broken ground on the upcoming Underwood Park. Plus, a University of Arkansas Honors College Signature Seminar details the rise of the Cold War. Also, our weekly roundup of the live music to catch across the region.
Underwood Park adds 65 acres of green space to Fayetteville. Craig and Laura Underwood donated the land in a no-cost lease to the city. Now, park amenities include tree decks, log balance bars, ziplines and more.