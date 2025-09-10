Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
On today's show, we hear that Fayetteville has broken ground on the upcoming Underwood Park. Plus, a University of Arkansas Honors College Signature Seminar details the rise of the Cold War. Also, our weekly roundup of the live music to catch across the region.
Underwood Park adds 65 acres of green space to Fayetteville. Craig and Laura Underwood donated the land in a no-cost lease to the city. Now, park amenities include tree decks, log balance bars, ziplines and more.