Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
The Northwest Arkansas Council’s housing initiative, Groundwork, is hosting its annual summit with experts from Utah, Fayetteville and beyond to share solutions for affordable housing and sustainable growth.
20,000 people are expected to attend Up.Summit, an event focused on innovations in transportation technology. Fifty different physical assets will be on display, among them, a Jetson, humanoid robots and autonomous cars.