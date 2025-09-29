Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Pianist and composer Lauren Sonder will present her felt piano dream show at The Medium in Springdale, part of the Creative Exchange Fund Mixtape series that highlights multidisciplinary artists in Northwest Arkansas.
Randy Dixon of the Pryor Center joins Kyle Kellams to share archival footage and family stories about Oscar Alagood, a pioneering KATV newsman, state senator, and businessman whose legacy shaped Arkansas media and politics.