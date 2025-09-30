Middle East expert shares thoughts on Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Pianist and composer Lauren Sonder will present her felt piano dream show at The Medium in Springdale, part of the Creative Exchange Fund Mixtape series that highlights multidisciplinary artists in Northwest Arkansas.
Randy Dixon of the Pryor Center joins Kyle Kellams to share archival footage and family stories about Oscar Alagood, a pioneering KATV newsman, state senator, and businessman whose legacy shaped Arkansas media and politics.