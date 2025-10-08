Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Fayetteville Public Schools received mostly A’s and B’s under Arkansas’ new accountability system. Superintendent John Mulford says the shift to measuring student growth better reflects teachers’ work and student progress.
Laurie Halse Anderson, author of several YA and children's books, including two National Book Award finalists, comes to Fayetteville for the True Lit Festival to read from her newest novel, 'Rebellion, 1776,' Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. Anderson talks about the importance of historical fiction for kids' inner resilience.