Israel and Hamas reach agreement on first step toward Gaza ceasefire

By Aya Batrawy,
Daniel EstrinLeila Fadel
Published October 9, 2025 at 3:52 AM CDT

Israel and Hamas have agreed on the "first phase" of a Gaza ceasefire deal, raising the possibility that the war may now be over.

Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
