© 2025 KUAF
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published October 9, 2025 at 3:54 AM CDT

Israel and Hamas reach initial deal on ceasefire, Senate set for seventh vote as government shutdown stalemate continues, Illinois will try to block the National Guard deployment in court Thursday

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
