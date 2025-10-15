© 2025 KUAF
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:59 AM CDT

Gaza ceasefire under strain amid threats from Israel and Trump, shutdown standoff drags on as public begins to feel the effects, Supreme Court to hear case that could gut Voting Rights Act.

Leila Fadel
Michel Martin
