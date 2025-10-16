Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Bentonville High School student Deerthi Karthik earned first place at the Women in Technology Northwest Arkansas Gala for her prototype “Evergreen,” an AI-powered waste-sorting system designed to make sustainability fun and engaging for students.
Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Lauryn Higgins, known for her work covering COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine for The New York Times, has joined the University of Arkansas School of Journalism and Strategic Media as an adjunct professor.