© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now Hiring: Revenue Development Director | Join the KUAF team → Apply by Nov 30

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published November 7, 2025 at 3:56 AM CST

The FAA's order to reduce flights nationwide goes into effect, the Trump administration will appeal a judge's order to restore SNAP funding, Trump's allies worry he's too focused on foreign policy.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Related Content