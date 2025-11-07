Morning news brief

A new study from UAMS examines how microRNAs may contribute to high rates of diabetes and heart disease among Marshallese people in Arkansas and beyond. Researcher and Marshallese native Dr. Sheldon Riklon says the findings could pave the way for better prevention and care.
Singer-songwriter and filmmaker ISMAY explores Lucinda Williams’ Arkansas years and poetic lineage in "Finding Lucinda." The film, screening at the Fayetteville Folk School, connects Williams’ music to her father, poet Miller Williams, and the region’s creative legacy.
The inaugural Veterans Future Festival in Gentry combines mountain biking, live music and community to celebrate veterans. U.S. Service Success Path’s Wesley Northey discusses how the event builds purpose and connection among veterans transitioning to civilian life.