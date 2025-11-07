© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now Hiring: Revenue Development Director | Join the KUAF team → Apply by Nov 30

'My first real role model': Two sisters remember their mother and her passing

By Jey Born
Published November 7, 2025 at 3:55 AM CST

Sisters Shanita Baraka Akintonde and Danielle Tavon Bishop remember their mother, Mary Catherine Bishop, and their final moments with her.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Jey Born
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content