Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis speaks with Farmington public schools superintendent Jon Laffoon and director of safety and transportation Dean Campbell about the district engaging in a clean school bus program, utilizing electronic school buses.
Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams and the Pryor Center for Oral and Visual History's Randy Dixon discuss a mass shooting incident that occurred on July 24, 1984, at the Grand Central Motor Lodge in Hot Springs.
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is on stage tonight at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. The big band’s roster includes 15 permanent members, led by Wynton Marsalis. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams speaks with Alexa Tarantino, alto and soprano saxophones, flute and clarinet.