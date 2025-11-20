Venezuelans share their concerns amid U.S. military buildup near the country

Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
Harry Patrinos and Patrick Wolf of the University of Arkansas Department of Education Reform discuss the program’s origins, evolving research focus and next-phase goals after two decades of policy work.
Arkansas Support Network CEO Sarah Evans talks with Sophia Nourani about the Funk Festival fundraiser, a new community-building summit on Mount Sequoyah and why both events matter for Arkansans relying on disability services.